LumiWave Protocol Price Today

The live LumiWave Protocol (LWP) price today is $ 0.00193352, with a 1.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current LWP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00193352 per LWP.

LumiWave Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,564,611, with a circulating supply of 809.23M LWP. During the last 24 hours, LWP traded between $ 0.00189467 (low) and $ 0.00193809 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01812999, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LWP moved -0.03% in the last hour and -10.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.77K.

LumiWave Protocol (LWP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.56M$ 1.56M $ 1.56M Volume (24H) $ 11.77K$ 11.77K $ 11.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.56M$ 1.56M $ 1.56M Circulation Supply 809.23M 809.23M 809.23M Total Supply 809,234,939.9 809,234,939.9 809,234,939.9

The current Market Cap of LumiWave Protocol is $ 1.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.77K. The circulating supply of LWP is 809.23M, with a total supply of 809234939.9. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.56M.