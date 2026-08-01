Lumint Price Today

The live Lumint (LUMINT) price today is $ 0.01257189, with a 12.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUMINT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01257189 per LUMINT.

Lumint currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,046,017, with a circulating supply of 640.00M LUMINT. During the last 24 hours, LUMINT traded between $ 0.01080618 (low) and $ 0.01393461 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.079033, while the all-time low was $ 0.00844951.

In short-term performance, LUMINT moved -8.27% in the last hour and -30.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.15K.

Lumint (LUMINT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.05M$ 8.05M $ 8.05M Volume (24H) $ 57.15K$ 57.15K $ 57.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.72M$ 37.72M $ 37.72M Circulation Supply 640.00M 640.00M 640.00M Total Supply 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lumint is $ 8.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.15K. The circulating supply of LUMINT is 640.00M, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.72M.