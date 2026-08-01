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The live Lumint price today is 0.01257189 USD.LUMINT market cap is 8,046,017 USD. Track real-time LUMINT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Lumint price today is 0.01257189 USD.LUMINT market cap is 8,046,017 USD. Track real-time LUMINT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Lumint Price (LUMINT)

Unlisted

1 LUMINT to USD Live Price:

$0.01212509
$0.01212509$0.01212509
+0.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lumint (LUMINT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:46:42 (UTC+8)

Lumint Price Today

The live Lumint (LUMINT) price today is $ 0.01257189, with a 12.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUMINT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01257189 per LUMINT.

Lumint currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,046,017, with a circulating supply of 640.00M LUMINT. During the last 24 hours, LUMINT traded between $ 0.01080618 (low) and $ 0.01393461 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.079033, while the all-time low was $ 0.00844951.

In short-term performance, LUMINT moved -8.27% in the last hour and -30.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.15K.

Lumint (LUMINT) Market Information

$ 8.05M
$ 8.05M$ 8.05M

$ 57.15K
$ 57.15K$ 57.15K

$ 37.72M
$ 37.72M$ 37.72M

640.00M
640.00M 640.00M

3,000,000,000.0
3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lumint is $ 8.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.15K. The circulating supply of LUMINT is 640.00M, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.72M.

Lumint Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01080618
$ 0.01080618$ 0.01080618
24H Low
$ 0.01393461
$ 0.01393461$ 0.01393461
24H High

$ 0.01080618
$ 0.01080618$ 0.01080618

$ 0.01393461
$ 0.01393461$ 0.01393461

$ 0.079033
$ 0.079033$ 0.079033

$ 0.00844951
$ 0.00844951$ 0.00844951

-8.27%

+12.34%

-30.68%

-30.68%

Lumint (LUMINT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Lumint to USD was $ +0.00138083.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lumint to USD was $ -0.0059899951.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lumint to USD was $ -0.0065094204.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lumint to USD was $ -0.000000071136049104.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00138083+12.34%
30 Days$ -0.0059899951-47.64%
60 Days$ -0.0065094204-51.77%
90 Days$ -0.000000071136049104-0.00%

Price Prediction for Lumint

Lumint (LUMINT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LUMINT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lumint (LUMINT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lumint could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lumint will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LUMINT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Lumint Price Prediction.

What is Lumint (LUMINT)

Lumint (LUMINT) is a DeFi project by the Neural Trust Foundation that merges blockchain and AI to deliver sustainable rewards, long-term value growth, and real-world utility. Its Lumint Node Staking Framework (LNSF) enables decentralized, performance-based rewards for node operators, enhancing transparency and scalability. The ecosystem integrates AI-driven tools for trading, asset management, and market analysis, with LUMINT serving as the access token for these services. Lumint’s hybrid model aims to stabilize token pricing, promote ecosystem growth, and create a bridge between DeFi and AI-powered financial innovation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lumint (LUMINT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain Ecosystem

About Lumint

How much is Lumint worth right now?

Lumint is currently trading at £0.0092653711721838450000, with a price movement of 12.33% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is LUMINT going up or down today?

LUMINT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Lumint today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling LUMINT.

What makes Lumint different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, LUMINT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much LUMINT exists in the market?

There are 640000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Lumint's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.05824661843614650000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £0.0062272137580808550000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lumint

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:46:42 (UTC+8)

Lumint (LUMINT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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