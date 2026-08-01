Luminous Price Today

The live Luminous (LUM) price today is $ 0.176412, with a 1.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.176412 per LUM.

Luminous currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 176,426, with a circulating supply of 1.00M LUM. During the last 24 hours, LUM traded between $ 0.170889 (low) and $ 0.179397 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 80.38, while the all-time low was $ 0.155584.

In short-term performance, LUM moved +0.09% in the last hour and -19.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 627.43.

Luminous (LUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 176.43K$ 176.43K $ 176.43K Volume (24H) $ 627.43$ 627.43 $ 627.43 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 176.43K$ 176.43K $ 176.43K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Luminous is $ 176.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 627.43. The circulating supply of LUM is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 176.43K.