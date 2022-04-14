LUMI ($LUMI) Information

Lumi is the all seeing cat. The main token of the Lumi brotherhood. We are forging an extremely strong community & are collaborating as a wide, crowd sourced team inorder to take Lumi to being a recognisable figure in pop culture.

Lumi represents the curious nature of human beings, and is a crypto asset that fellow holders can own, showing their dedication & belief in the Lumi project.

There is an incredibly talented community behind of Lumi, and we all want to see it's success.