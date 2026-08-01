LUMI Credits Price Today

The live LUMI Credits (LUMI) price today is $ 0.04031108, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04031108 per LUMI.

LUMI Credits currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,159,819, with a circulating supply of 128.00M LUMI. During the last 24 hours, LUMI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.898052, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134419.

In short-term performance, LUMI moved -- in the last hour and +1.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 171.43.

LUMI Credits (LUMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.16M$ 5.16M $ 5.16M Volume (24H) $ 171.43$ 171.43 $ 171.43 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.16M$ 5.16M $ 5.16M Circulation Supply 128.00M 128.00M 128.00M Total Supply 128,000,000.0 128,000,000.0 128,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LUMI Credits is $ 5.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 171.43. The circulating supply of LUMI is 128.00M, with a total supply of 128000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.16M.