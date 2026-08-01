Lumena Price Today

The live Lumena (LUMENA) price today is $ 1.8, with a 5.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUMENA to USD conversion rate is $ 1.8 per LUMENA.

Lumena currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 625,270, with a circulating supply of 347.45K LUMENA. During the last 24 hours, LUMENA traded between $ 1.6 (low) and $ 2.03 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.289818.

In short-term performance, LUMENA moved -0.28% in the last hour and +11.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.99K.

Lumena (LUMENA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 625.27K$ 625.27K $ 625.27K Volume (24H) $ 31.99K$ 31.99K $ 31.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 890.02K$ 890.02K $ 890.02K Circulation Supply 347.45K 347.45K 347.45K Total Supply 494,569.857408 494,569.857408 494,569.857408

The current Market Cap of Lumena is $ 625.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.99K. The circulating supply of LUMENA is 347.45K, with a total supply of 494569.857408. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 890.02K.