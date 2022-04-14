LULU (LULU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LULU (LULU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LULU (LULU) Information Luluchain is a project that transforms human emotions into quantifiable and tradable digital assets, thereby creating a new value chain in the decentralized world.Our target users include individuals who thrive in social settings and businesses or brands seeking precise, innovative upgrades.By integrating interaction data from Web2 social scenarios with the transparency of Web3 decentralized finance, we are pioneering a new era of the emotional economy Official Website: https://luluchain.xyz Buy LULU Now!

LULU (LULU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LULU (LULU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 68.39K $ 68.39K $ 68.39K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 11.03M $ 11.03M $ 11.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.20M $ 6.20M $ 6.20M All-Time High: $ 1.41 $ 1.41 $ 1.41 All-Time Low: $ 0.00549947 $ 0.00549947 $ 0.00549947 Current Price: $ 0.00620033 $ 0.00620033 $ 0.00620033 Learn more about LULU (LULU) price

LULU (LULU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LULU (LULU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LULU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LULU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LULU's tokenomics, explore LULU token's live price!

