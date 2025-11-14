Lulu The Ostrich (LULU) is a cryptocurrency token launched on the Solana-based Bags launchpad platform, with transaction fees directed to support Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia. Universal Ostrich Farms is a family-run establishment that has raised healthy ostriches for over 30 years and is currently engaged in legal efforts to prevent a cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The token aims to raise awareness and provide financial support for the farm’s legal and operational expenses.