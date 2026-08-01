Luffy Price Today

The live Luffy (LUFFY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUFFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LUFFY.

Luffy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 440,716, with a circulating supply of 51.57B LUFFY. During the last 24 hours, LUFFY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LUFFY moved -- in the last hour and +0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Luffy (LUFFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 440.72K$ 440.72K $ 440.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 461.26K$ 461.26K $ 461.26K Circulation Supply 51.57B 51.57B 51.57B Total Supply 53,979,451,951.80295 53,979,451,951.80295 53,979,451,951.80295

The current Market Cap of Luffy is $ 440.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LUFFY is 51.57B, with a total supply of 53979451951.80295. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 461.26K.