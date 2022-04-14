Ludus (LUDUS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ludus (LUDUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ludus (LUDUS) Information Ludus is an AI-powered platform designed to support full-stack game development and design. The platform offers an app-suite of agentic AI tools that assist users in creating game assets, managing character behaviors, generating 3D models, and implementing advanced gameplay features such as adaptive NPC behavior and procedural content generation. Ludus provides developers—regardless of their technical background—with accessible, no-code solutions to build immersive, intelligent, and interactive game environments. The platform is powered by the $LUDUS token on the Ethereum network. Official Website: https://ludusai.io/ Buy LUDUS Now!

Ludus (LUDUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ludus (LUDUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.82K $ 14.82K $ 14.82K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.82K $ 14.82K $ 14.82K All-Time High: $ 0.435534 $ 0.435534 $ 0.435534 All-Time Low: $ 0.00121877 $ 0.00121877 $ 0.00121877 Current Price: $ 0.00148223 $ 0.00148223 $ 0.00148223 Learn more about Ludus (LUDUS) price

Ludus (LUDUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ludus (LUDUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUDUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUDUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LUDUS's tokenomics, explore LUDUS token's live price!

