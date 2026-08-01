Lucrar Price Today

The live Lucrar (LCR) price today is $ 0.116627, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current LCR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.116627 per LCR.

Lucrar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 315,950, with a circulating supply of 2.71M LCR. During the last 24 hours, LCR traded between $ 0.11471 (low) and $ 0.117268 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.183729, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LCR moved -0.52% in the last hour and -1.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.66K.

Lucrar (LCR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 315.95K$ 315.95K $ 315.95K Volume (24H) $ 3.66K$ 3.66K $ 3.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.66M$ 11.66M $ 11.66M Circulation Supply 2.71M 2.71M 2.71M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lucrar is $ 315.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.66K. The circulating supply of LCR is 2.71M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.66M.