Lucky’s Leprecoin derives its inspiration from Irish folklore, symbolizing luck and fortune. Our mission is to provide a fun, engaging, and rewarding experience for holders, built on a community-driven approach. "Lucky's Leprecoin" represents a tokenized form of this communal spirit. Lucky's Leprecoin operates on the Ethereum blockchain, adhering to the ERC-20 token standard. This ensures compatibility with popular wallets and exchanges and provides robust, decentralized security measures. Additionally, Ethereum's smart contract capability enables functionalities such as staking and yield farming. While Lucky's Leprecoin serves as a speculative asset, it also encourages charitable actions. Moreover, partnerships with NFT artists and gaming platforms are in discussion to widen Lucky's Leprecoin's applicability. Security is paramount for Lucky's Leprecoin and to tackle potential 'rug pulls', initial liquidity is locked at launch for 3 months, the liquidity lock was extended for 5 years. Lucky's Leprecoin follows a fair token distribution policy. The total supply is 711 billion tokens, with 100% distributed to Uniswap V2 during the initial sale.
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUCKYSLP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUCKYSLP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
