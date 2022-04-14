Luck (LUCK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Luck (LUCK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Luck (LUCK) Information Behold the radiant four-leaf clover, not merely a symbol, but a powerful conduit of boundless, untamed luck. This rare, emerald charm pulsates with an energy strong enough to shatter the most intricately rigged systems and expose every hidden manipulation. Wield its fortune to turn the tides decisively, making every deceitful developer regret their ill-gotten gains. Spread its incredible, far-reaching influence to level the playing field, ensuring that those who've been unfairly targeted or suppressed by crooked schemes receive their rightful share of prosperity and success. Justice will bloom, and the seeds of true luck will finally flourish for all. Official Website: https://pump.fun/coin/Ak1StSUAardZ157jSQu4hMkkoPFiUowttuowUeompump Buy LUCK Now!

Luck (LUCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Luck (LUCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.48K $ 10.48K $ 10.48K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.48K $ 10.48K $ 10.48K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Luck (LUCK) price

Luck (LUCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Luck (LUCK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LUCK's tokenomics, explore LUCK token's live price!

