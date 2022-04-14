LUCA (LUCA) Information

ATM is a peer-to-peer staking platform that allows users to stake tokens with one another. By locking their tokens in a connection, they build their network. ATM ranks each user in this network using Google's PageRank algorithm, and determines their stake rewards from this. The reward token is LUCA.

LUCA is also the best currency to lock in a connection, as using it means that the connections will have a higher weight when rewards are calculated. Thus, LUCA is the primary token used in ATM's network, which has amassed around 3000 users and is still growing substantially.

Similar to Pancakeswap's CAKE token, LUCA is used as a reward and also as a utility token for the ATM platform, and we expect to see continued growth of both the value of LUCA and the size of the ATM community building this new form of staking social network.