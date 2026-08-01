LOXI Price Today

The live LOXI (LOXI) price today is $ 0.0021895, with a 6.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOXI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0021895 per LOXI.

LOXI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,189,440, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LOXI. During the last 24 hours, LOXI traded between $ 0.00190824 (low) and $ 0.00246946 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00535423, while the all-time low was $ 0.00171855.

In short-term performance, LOXI moved +0.53% in the last hour and -7.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.37K.

LOXI (LOXI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.19M$ 2.19M $ 2.19M Volume (24H) $ 5.37K$ 5.37K $ 5.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.19M$ 2.19M $ 2.19M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LOXI is $ 2.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.37K. The circulating supply of LOXI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.19M.