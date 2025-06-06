What is LowQ (LOWQ)

LowQ is on onchain to meet frends. The Original only on Solana. We are a crypto token aiming to be the fair coin of the small investor , the LowQ . We are an Ape Assembly. We are fed up , we are united, we are not going away. Ideal for patient mature hodlers who can HOLD, have a long term goal, vibe with fellow apes, and want moon. The big money is made in crypto by holding , not trading. We are a meme coin, yes with brilliant memes , but also the coin with the best narrative out there. That of the small investor : who feels disrespected and scorned by the powers that be, who needs a break in life, who has the odds stacked against them.

LowQ (LOWQ) Resource Official Website