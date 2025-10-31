LOVE (LOVE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00369509$ 0.00369509 $ 0.00369509 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.08% Price Change (1D) -8.70% Price Change (7D) -17.09% Price Change (7D) -17.09%

LOVE (LOVE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, LOVE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. LOVE's all-time high price is $ 0.00369509, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, LOVE has changed by +0.08% over the past hour, -8.70% over 24 hours, and -17.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LOVE (LOVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.72K$ 4.72K $ 4.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.72K$ 4.72K $ 4.72K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LOVE is $ 4.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOVE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.72K.