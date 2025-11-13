Louie (LOUIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Louie (LOUIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Louie (LOUIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Louie (LOUIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.35M $ 1.35M $ 1.35M Total Supply: $ 999.41M $ 999.41M $ 999.41M Circulating Supply: $ 999.41M $ 999.41M $ 999.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.35M $ 1.35M $ 1.35M All-Time High: $ 0.01063902 $ 0.01063902 $ 0.01063902 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00135772 $ 0.00135772 $ 0.00135772 Learn more about Louie (LOUIE) price Buy LOUIE Now!

Louie (LOUIE) Information Louie ($LOUIE) is a meme token centered around Hop Louie, a polymorphic art character created by artist Dfetch. Originally developed through sketches and paintings, Louie represents adaptability and cultural remixing, capable of taking on many forms while maintaining its identity. The project extends Louie’s journey into Web3, combining digital art, meme culture, and blockchain to create a community-driven token that evolves with its holders. Louie ($LOUIE) is a meme token centered around Hop Louie, a polymorphic art character created by artist Dfetch. Originally developed through sketches and paintings, Louie represents adaptability and cultural remixing, capable of taking on many forms while maintaining its identity. The project extends Louie’s journey into Web3, combining digital art, meme culture, and blockchain to create a community-driven token that evolves with its holders. Official Website: https://hoplouie.xyz/

Louie (LOUIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Louie (LOUIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOUIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOUIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOUIE's tokenomics, explore LOUIE token's live price!

