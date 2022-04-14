lou (LOU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into lou (LOU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

lou (LOU) Information lou is a token about a dog wearing a hat. Popularized by the famous ‘Wif’ dog, it was created on pump.fun and launched fairly. lou has created a community full of support that gathered to push this project from the ground up. The coin joins the ranks of other top dog memes by having such a strong community pushing it daily. This is a meme coin like any other meme coin that will last the test of time. Official Website: https://www.loucoinonsol.com/ Buy LOU Now!

lou (LOU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for lou (LOU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 460.86K $ 460.86K $ 460.86K Total Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M Circulating Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 460.86K $ 460.86K $ 460.86K All-Time High: $ 0.00779303 $ 0.00779303 $ 0.00779303 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00046089 $ 0.00046089 $ 0.00046089 Learn more about lou (LOU) price

lou (LOU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of lou (LOU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOU's tokenomics, explore LOU token's live price!

LOU Price Prediction Want to know where LOU might be heading? Our LOU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LOU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!