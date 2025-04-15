Lotty Price (LOTTY)
The live price of Lotty (LOTTY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.77K USD. LOTTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lotty Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lotty price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 686.61B USD
Get real-time price updates of the LOTTY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LOTTY price information.
During today, the price change of Lotty to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lotty to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lotty to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lotty to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-30.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lotty: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Lotty is the ultimate token that offers maximum utility by giving their holders the chance to share up to $1 billion. We have access to more than 50+ lotteries around the world in 18 countries (and more soon). We offer our holders the chance to win real-world lottery prizes by buying our token. What makes your project unique? What makes our project unique is the utility that we offer to our holders. By just holding one token, holders will get a chance to share in multiple lottery prizes. We will also offer direct buy of these lotteries soon on our website. History of your project. Our project started last May 30, 2023. Since then we have had multiple engagements to provide our holders the best utility. Just recently we initiated a collaboration with Arcadia (https://twitter.com/arcadia_fun). What’s next for your project? We will launch a staking mechanism on our website soon. Holders who stake will get added rewards other than the main utility of our token which is the chance to share in the winnings of real-world lotteries. Another thing that is up next for our project is the option for users to purchase lottery tickets of their choice on our website. This is coming real soon. What can your token be used for? It can be used to get a chance to share in real-world lottery prizes of over 50+ lotteries in 18 countries around the world. Soon, they can use the token to stake and get additional rewards. We have other plans for the token, but it is still too early, we are finalizing a lot of things.
