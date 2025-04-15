Looped Hype Price (LHYPE)
The live price of Looped Hype (LHYPE) today is 15.79 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.70M USD. LHYPE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Looped Hype Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Looped Hype price change within the day is +3.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.06M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LHYPE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LHYPE price information.
During today, the price change of Looped Hype to USD was $ +0.550279.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Looped Hype to USD was $ +1.1213473770.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Looped Hype to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Looped Hype to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.550279
|+3.61%
|30 Days
|$ +1.1213473770
|+7.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Looped Hype: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
+3.61%
+33.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
loopedHYPE (LHYPE) is an automated looping protocol that maximizes yield on staked HYPE. Users deposit HYPE to get LHYPE, then behind the scenes the protocol uses an automated looping strategy to generate additional yield, on top of any network rewards earned from staking. loopedHYPE aims to democratize institutional-grade yield strategies while strengthening the Hyperliquid ecosystem through three core pillars: Democratizing Institutional DeFi - Providing professional-grade yield strategies to all users Community-Centric Architecture - LHYPE is backed by a governance token, 90% of which is distributed to depositors and ecosystem players. HyperCatalyst - An initiative to reinvest 1% of TVL back into Hyperliquid native projects.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
