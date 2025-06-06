Loopcoin Price (LPC)
The live price of Loopcoin (LPC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LPC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Loopcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Loopcoin price change within the day is -21.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Loopcoin to USD was $ -0.000118313746351549.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Loopcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Loopcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Loopcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000118313746351549
|-21.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Loopcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.75%
-21.39%
-24.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Loopcoin ($LPC) is a deflationary token with a unique reinvestment mechanism. A 0.25% fee on every buy and 0.25% fee on every sell is collected into a transparent treasury. The treasury uses these funds to buy back $LPC tokens from the open market and permanently burn them — reducing circulating supply over time. 50% of Tokens (500 million) are Locked via Smart Contract until 11/01/2025 and will vest very slowly thereafter.
