Loom Price Today

The live Loom (LOOM) price today is $ 0, with a 27.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOOM.

Loom currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 40,587, with a circulating supply of 999.62M LOOM. During the last 24 hours, LOOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00142637, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOOM moved -1.49% in the last hour and -79.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Loom (LOOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.59K$ 40.59K $ 40.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.59K$ 40.59K $ 40.59K Circulation Supply 999.62M 999.62M 999.62M Total Supply 999,620,961.028055 999,620,961.028055 999,620,961.028055

The current Market Cap of Loom is $ 40.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOOM is 999.62M, with a total supply of 999620961.028055. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.59K.