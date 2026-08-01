LooksRare Price Today

The live LooksRare (LOOKS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOKS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOOKS.

LooksRare currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 166,353, with a circulating supply of 992.98M LOOKS. During the last 24 hours, LOOKS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.1, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOOKS moved -0.03% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 117.94.

LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 166.35K$ 166.35K $ 166.35K Volume (24H) $ 117.94$ 117.94 $ 117.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 167.53K$ 167.53K $ 167.53K Circulation Supply 992.98M 992.98M 992.98M Total Supply 992,975,247.2397453 992,975,247.2397453 992,975,247.2397453

The current Market Cap of LooksRare is $ 166.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 117.94. The circulating supply of LOOKS is 992.98M, with a total supply of 992975247.2397453. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 167.53K.