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The live LooksRare price today is 0 USD.LOOKS market cap is 166,353 USD. Track real-time LOOKS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live LooksRare price today is 0 USD.LOOKS market cap is 166,353 USD. Track real-time LOOKS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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LooksRare Logo

LooksRare Price (LOOKS)

Unlisted

1 LOOKS to USD Live Price:

$0.00016817
$0.00016817$0.00016817
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
LooksRare (LOOKS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:42:17 (UTC+8)

LooksRare Price Today

The live LooksRare (LOOKS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOKS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOOKS.

LooksRare currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 166,353, with a circulating supply of 992.98M LOOKS. During the last 24 hours, LOOKS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.1, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOOKS moved -0.03% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 117.94.

LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Information

$ 166.35K
$ 166.35K$ 166.35K

$ 117.94
$ 117.94$ 117.94

$ 167.53K
$ 167.53K$ 167.53K

992.98M
992.98M 992.98M

992,975,247.2397453
992,975,247.2397453 992,975,247.2397453

The current Market Cap of LooksRare is $ 166.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 117.94. The circulating supply of LOOKS is 992.98M, with a total supply of 992975247.2397453. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 167.53K.

LooksRare Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 7.1
$ 7.1$ 7.1

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.03%

-0.57%

+0.07%

+0.07%

LooksRare (LOOKS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LooksRare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LooksRare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LooksRare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LooksRare to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.57%
30 Days$ 0-2.30%
60 Days$ 0-25.58%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for LooksRare

LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LOOKS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LooksRare could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price LooksRare will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LOOKS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LooksRare Price Prediction.

What is LooksRare (LOOKS)

"LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards collectors and creators for participating.

🖼👌 By NFT people, for NFT people.

This is who we are.

Part of being community-first means that LooksRare rewards, empowers, and gives back to the platform's users and creators.

💎 Get rewarded - Users that buy or sell NFTs from eligible collections earn LOOKS tokens. 🤝 Share the platform fees - 100% of trading fees are earned by LOOKS stakers. ⚡️ Creators get paid instantly - Creators get royalty payments at the moment of sale.

🍴 Not a fork LooksRare’s smart contracts are custom-built within a modular system that enables new features to be rolled out over time – without compromising security – thanks to standardized signatures that clearly define the execution scope.

This means we can offer new types of interactions, like these (rolling out soon):

  • Collection offer - Make an offer that covers all NFTs in a selected collection
  • Trait offer - Offer to buy any NFT with a specific trait in a collection e.g. BAYC w/ Gold Fur
  • Multi-cancelation - Cancels multiple open orders in one transaction

🦖 Not a dinosaur From utilizing some of the world’s most powerful search infra, down to implementing on-chain standards like EIP-712 and EIP-2981, LooksRare’s technical architecture (contracts, database, API, front end, search) has been designed from the floor up for scalability, speed and security using the latest and greatest tech.

We’ve also made sure to retain compatibility for deploying on ETH scaling solutions when they're ready for the masses."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LooksRare (LOOKS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemNFT MarketplaceNFT

About LooksRare

What is LooksRare trading right now?

Current price: £, with a price movement of -0.57% over the last 24 hours.

Is LOOKS attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFT Marketplace peers.

How liquid is the LooksRare market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about LOOKS?

With 992975247.2397453 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does LooksRare compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £5.232636884550000 and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is LooksRare being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate LooksRare's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LooksRare

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:42:17 (UTC+8)

LooksRare (LOOKS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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