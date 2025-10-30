What is Looks Good (SENDIT)

Looks good send it is a memecoin launched on BONK. Originally the project was CTO'd on pump fun, however, we had no access to creator rewards as a CTO team. Looks good is about sending every project, regardless if it is our token or not. We want everyone to win, especially the bonk ecosystem. The CTO began in a Mcdonalds drive through after the original dev on Pump Fun sold their tokens after it bonded - the rest is history. Looks good send it is a memecoin launched on BONK. Originally the project was CTO'd on pump fun, however, we had no access to creator rewards as a CTO team. Looks good is about sending every project, regardless if it is our token or not. We want everyone to win, especially the bonk ecosystem. The CTO began in a Mcdonalds drive through after the original dev on Pump Fun sold their tokens after it bonded - the rest is history.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Looks Good (SENDIT) Resource Official Website

Looks Good Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Looks Good (SENDIT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Looks Good (SENDIT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Looks Good.

Check the Looks Good price prediction now!

SENDIT to Local Currencies

Looks Good (SENDIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Looks Good (SENDIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SENDIT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Looks Good (SENDIT) How much is Looks Good (SENDIT) worth today? The live SENDIT price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SENDIT to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of SENDIT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Looks Good? The market cap for SENDIT is $ 129.42K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SENDIT? The circulating supply of SENDIT is 549.97M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SENDIT? SENDIT achieved an ATH price of 0.00683355 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SENDIT? SENDIT saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of SENDIT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SENDIT is -- USD . Will SENDIT go higher this year? SENDIT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SENDIT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Looks Good (SENDIT) Important Industry Updates