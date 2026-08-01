LOOK Price Today

The live LOOK (LOOK) price today is $ 0, with a 7.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOOK.

LOOK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 356,924, with a circulating supply of 922.37M LOOK. During the last 24 hours, LOOK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.130722, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOOK moved +0.01% in the last hour and +36.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 819.92.

LOOK (LOOK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 356.92K$ 356.92K $ 356.92K Volume (24H) $ 819.92$ 819.92 $ 819.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 356.92K$ 356.92K $ 356.92K Circulation Supply 922.37M 922.37M 922.37M Total Supply 922,370,676.7251267 922,370,676.7251267 922,370,676.7251267

The current Market Cap of LOOK is $ 356.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 819.92. The circulating supply of LOOK is 922.37M, with a total supply of 922370676.7251267. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 356.92K.