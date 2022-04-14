Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY) Information LOOBY is no ordinary memecoin—it’s the first meme born from the creative genius of Stephen Bliss, the legendary artist behind Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, and his son, Alex. Together, they brought LOOBY to life, blending Stephen’s iconic artistry with Alex’s playful imagination. The result? A quirky, one-of-a-kind character that embodies humor, creativity, and the power of collaboration across generations. LOOBY is more than just a coin; it’s a living, breathing piece of art that connects people through its bold personality and unforgettable vibes. Official Website: https://www.looby.love/ Buy LOOBY Now!

Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 321.12K $ 321.12K $ 321.12K Total Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M Circulating Supply: $ 952.95M $ 952.95M $ 952.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 336.95K $ 336.95K $ 336.95K All-Time High: $ 0.00344273 $ 0.00344273 $ 0.00344273 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00033697 $ 0.00033697 $ 0.00033697 Learn more about Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY) price

Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOOBY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOOBY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOOBY's tokenomics, explore LOOBY token's live price!

