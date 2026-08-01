Long Capital Price Today

The live Long Capital (LNG) price today is $ 0, with a 3.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current LNG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LNG.

Long Capital currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 201,050, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LNG. During the last 24 hours, LNG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LNG moved +1.52% in the last hour and +6.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 126.66.

Long Capital (LNG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 201.05K$ 201.05K $ 201.05K Volume (24H) $ 126.66$ 126.66 $ 126.66 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 201.05K$ 201.05K $ 201.05K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Long Capital is $ 201.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 126.66. The circulating supply of LNG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 201.05K.