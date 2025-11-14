The LOL Guy, a rage comic character, was created in MS Paint and posted on 4chan’s /b/ board on June 14, 2010, in a thread declaring it a meme. It gained early viral traction on Reddit’s r/f7u12 subreddit, receiving over 155 upvotes on June 18, 2010. In 2024, the $LOL meme coin, inspired by LOL Guy, was first LOL Guy launched on the Solana blockchain through PumpFun. Now the $LOL community is forming and growing around this coin.