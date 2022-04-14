LOK (LOK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into LOK (LOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
LOK (LOK) Information

LOK is a meme token on Avalanche network for the Loksmith DAO. Jon Lok is a blue cat who has been wrongly accused of crypto crimes, he must now work with his allies to find out who framed him and clear his name. We pride the Loksmith project on its deep storyline and lore. We utilize the NFTs, AI trading, and Bridge Fees to bolster the token price. We have a large dedicated community on the Avalanche network and with in the Arena App.

Official Website:
https://loksmith.io
Whitepaper:
https://loksmith.io/info/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for LOK (LOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 82.32K
$ 82.32K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 82.32K
$ 82.32K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

LOK (LOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of LOK (LOK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LOK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LOK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LOK's tokenomics, explore LOK token's live price!

LOK Price Prediction

Want to know where LOK might be heading? Our LOK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.