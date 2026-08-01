LogX Network Price Today

The live LogX Network (LOGX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOGX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOGX.

LogX Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,013.37, with a circulating supply of 802.83M LOGX. During the last 24 hours, LOGX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.97, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOGX moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LogX Network (LOGX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.01K$ 18.01K $ 18.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.33K$ 22.33K $ 22.33K Circulation Supply 802.83M 802.83M 802.83M Total Supply 994,999,999.9999082 994,999,999.9999082 994,999,999.9999082

The current Market Cap of LogX Network is $ 18.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOGX is 802.83M, with a total supply of 994999999.9999082. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.33K.