LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tokenomics

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into LocalCoinSwap (LCS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Information

LocalCoinSwap is building a P2P cryptocurrency exchange and launching an associated Cryptoshare ICO.

LocalCoinSwap features a completely decentralized peer-to-peer trading structure. There are no centralized bank accounts, no verification requirements, and no restrictions on trade.

Furthermore LocalCoinSwap distributes 100% of the sites profits to holders of Cryptoshares on a 1-to-1 basis, through a blockchain-based decentralized dividend application.

Official Website:
https://www.localcoinswap.com/
Whitepaper:
https://www.localcoinswap.com/LocalCoinSwap_whitepaper_v1.0.pdf

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for LocalCoinSwap (LCS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.00M
$ 9.00M$ 9.00M
Total Supply:
$ 72.73M
$ 72.73M$ 72.73M
Circulating Supply:
$ 38.25M
$ 38.25M$ 38.25M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.12M
$ 17.12M$ 17.12M
All-Time High:
$ 0.490867
$ 0.490867$ 0.490867
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00190108
$ 0.00190108$ 0.00190108
Current Price:
$ 0.235383
$ 0.235383$ 0.235383

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LCS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LCS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LCS's tokenomics, explore LCS token's live price!

LCS Price Prediction

Want to know where LCS might be heading? Our LCS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.