LOAFCAT is a memecoin of a cat made out of bread. The cats have taken over the bakery! Join the fun!

We have previously launched an NFT project for our community available on Magic Eden: (https://magiceden.io/marketplace/loaf-pet).

A past version of Loaf Cat was abandoned by the original team so our community has successfully relaunched LOAFCAT; we are holding strong in market cap and volume amidst the Great Japanese Financial Reset. Our strength in the face of adversity is a sign of great things to come!

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/loafcat/

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/loafcat/