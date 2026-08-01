What is the real-time price of LO0P today?

The live price of LO0P stands at £0.20575760017605300000, moving -3.73% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for LO0P?

LO0P has traded between £0.20568758602055550000 and £0.21443567050219050000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is LO0P showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is LO0P currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests LO0P is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of LO0P?

With a market cap of £205759.07415827400000, LO0P is ranked #3850, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has LO0P seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does LO0P compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £4.8272917737750000, while the ATL is £0.12939647723492700000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence LO0P's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000.0 tokens), category performance within Lending/Borrowing Protocols,Ethereum Ecosystem,Uniswap v4 Hooks, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.