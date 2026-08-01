Lnfi Network Price Today

The live Lnfi Network (LN) price today is $ 0.00246845, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current LN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00246845 per LN.

Lnfi Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 231,143, with a circulating supply of 93.64M LN. During the last 24 hours, LN traded between $ 0.00246737 (low) and $ 0.00246862 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.056908, while the all-time low was $ 0.00179865.

In short-term performance, LN moved -0.00% in the last hour and -53.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.32K.

Lnfi Network (LN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 231.14K$ 231.14K $ 231.14K Volume (24H) $ 19.32K$ 19.32K $ 19.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.47M$ 2.47M $ 2.47M Circulation Supply 93.64M 93.64M 93.64M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lnfi Network is $ 231.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.32K. The circulating supply of LN is 93.64M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.47M.