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The live Live Action Roleplay price today is 0 USD.LARP market cap is 906,690 USD. Track real-time LARP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Live Action Roleplay price today is 0 USD.LARP market cap is 906,690 USD. Track real-time LARP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Live Action Roleplay Logo

Live Action Roleplay Price (LARP)

Unlisted

1 LARP to USD Live Price:

$0.00085836
$0.00085836$0.00085836
+0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:38:59 (UTC+8)

Live Action Roleplay Price Today

The live Live Action Roleplay (LARP) price today is $ 0, with a 26.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current LARP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LARP.

Live Action Roleplay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 906,690, with a circulating supply of 999.89M LARP. During the last 24 hours, LARP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.0011859 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00168736, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LARP moved +8.82% in the last hour and +26.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 301.20K.

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Market Information

$ 906.69K
$ 906.69K$ 906.69K

$ 301.20K
$ 301.20K$ 301.20K

$ 906.69K
$ 906.69K$ 906.69K

999.89M
999.89M 999.89M

999,888,439.51667
999,888,439.51667 999,888,439.51667

The current Market Cap of Live Action Roleplay is $ 906.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 301.20K. The circulating supply of LARP is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999888439.51667. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 906.69K.

Live Action Roleplay Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.0011859
$ 0.0011859$ 0.0011859
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0011859
$ 0.0011859$ 0.0011859

$ 0.00168736
$ 0.00168736$ 0.00168736

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+8.82%

+26.07%

+26.88%

+26.88%

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Live Action Roleplay to USD was $ +0.00018749.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Live Action Roleplay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Live Action Roleplay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Live Action Roleplay to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00018749+26.07%
30 Days$ 0+588.77%
60 Days$ 0+324.47%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Live Action Roleplay

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LARP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Live Action Roleplay could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Live Action Roleplay will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LARP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Live Action Roleplay Price Prediction.

What is Live Action Roleplay (LARP)

LARP (Larpcoin) is a community-driven meme token on the Solana blockchain, originally launched as a fair-launch project on the Pump.fun platform via its bonding curve mechanism. It is thematically built around the popular crypto and internet slang term “LARP” (Live Action Role Play). In trading and meme-coin culture, “larping” describes the playful or performative adoption of aspirational personas—such as projecting the image of a successful trader, whale, or alpha caller—often for humor, social signaling, or community engagement on platforms like X and Telegram.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Live Action Roleplay

What is the current price of Live Action Roleplay?

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) is trading at £, reflecting a price movement of 26.06% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Live Action Roleplay play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, LARP often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is LARP being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, LARP recorded £-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Live Action Roleplay?

There are 999888477.374344 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of LARP?

Live Action Roleplay currently holds market rank #2761 with a market capitalization of £668222.46997924500000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Live Action Roleplay performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 26.06% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Live Action Roleplay compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, LARP demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Live Action Roleplay

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:38:59 (UTC+8)

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Important Industry Updates

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02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
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02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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