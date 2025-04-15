littlemanyu Price (MANYU)
The live price of littlemanyu (MANYU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 197.13K USD. MANYU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key littlemanyu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- littlemanyu price change within the day is -2.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.21M USD
During today, the price change of littlemanyu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of littlemanyu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of littlemanyu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of littlemanyu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-63.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of littlemanyu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.50%
-2.08%
-29.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Memecoin in honor to the trending black SHIBA INU from tiktok with over 20M followers worldwide. Manyu is a dog much loved by the community thanks to his videos about spa care, massages and the royal treatment that his owner gives him. This little guy can be found on all social networks with millions of views, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. The new crypto community is adopting him on the X account where a huge adoption movement has been created.
