Little Ugly Duck Price (LUD)
The live price of Little Ugly Duck (LUD) today is 0.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LUD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Little Ugly Duck Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Little Ugly Duck price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Little Ugly Duck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Little Ugly Duck to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Little Ugly Duck to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Little Ugly Duck to USD was $ -0.00000000000000000006210854057534645.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|-2.88%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|-9.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000000000000000006210854057534645
|-100.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Little Ugly Duck: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Little Ugly Duck was launched as charity Token initially but the overwhelming support we received we made us rethink the plans and decided to make a utility for the token, Little Ugly Duck token would be used for studying online at Victoria IELTS College which is one of the most prestigious language institute in South Asia, Victoria IELTS College is a platinum Plus partner with British Council and has been the highest contributor at British Council for three years running. The C.E.O if Victoria is Mr. Naveed Niazi and he is the C.E.O at Little Ugly Duck as well. We plan to develop an App through which all holders would be able to access all cryptos out there the likes if Dex.guru and Poocoin.App, We plan to develop a LUD wallet followed by a LUD exchange. While we have decided to expand the scope and utility of the token, we still plan to donate a set amount through community driven polls to Charites across the globe, The beneficiaries would be decided by the community through polls conducted on Twitter, Telegram and Facebook. NFT markets, Staking's and LUD swap is also a part of the given Road map, The team is actively pursuing excellence and are proud to announce that things are going according to the outlined Road map.
