Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Tokenomics
Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Information
Little Angry Bunny V2 is committed to provide a decentralized transaction network under Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).There is no main owner of the LAB v2 token. It is purely community driven Token.
Little Angry Bunny V2 tokenomics is 4 % burn and 7 % redistribution to Holders on each transaction.
We are the token with multiple use cases which we are going to implement in near future.
Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LAB-V2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LAB-V2 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LAB-V2's tokenomics, explore LAB-V2 token's live price!
LAB-V2 Price Prediction
Want to know where LAB-V2 might be heading? Our LAB-V2 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.