LiteDoge Price (LDOGE)
The live price of LiteDoge (LDOGE) today is 0.00001171 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LDOGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LiteDoge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.01 USD
- LiteDoge price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.
During today, the price change of LiteDoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LiteDoge to USD was $ -0.0000007307.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LiteDoge to USD was $ -0.0000000097.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LiteDoge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000007307
|-6.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000000097
|-0.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LiteDoge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is LiteDoge? LiteDoge (LDOGE) is an open-source peer to peer cryptocurrency and was forked from bitcoin in 2015. LiteDoge was created by Shawn Macgregor from Paso Robles, California. Considered by many as Doge-Silver, The Shiba-Inu inspired digital currency was the second Doge ever born into existence. LiteDoge utilizes a hybrid PoW/PoS consensus mechanism. The total supply is uncapped and has a block time of 64 seconds. LiteDoge Origins and Founders LiteDoge was launched on March 16, 2015. The cryptocurrency did not have an initial coin offering, nor was there any premining of coins. The initial idea was founded by Heathkid, Shawn Macgregor and MinerFTW. Shawn Macgregor, a prominent blockchain developer from California is still currently spearheading the development. How Can You Buy LiteDoge? You can buy LiteDoge at any exchange that is currently listing the cryptocurrency. How Do You Store LiteDoge? You can either store your LiteDoge on an exchange or in a LiteDoge wallet. Windows and Mac wallets are available at litedogeofficial.org
Understanding the tokenomics of LiteDoge (LDOGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
