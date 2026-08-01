Litecoin Mascot Price Today

The live Litecoin Mascot (LESTER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current LESTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LESTER.

Litecoin Mascot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 136,027, with a circulating supply of 999.71M LESTER. During the last 24 hours, LESTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.15359, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LESTER moved +0.79% in the last hour and -8.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 137.22.

Litecoin Mascot (LESTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 136.03K$ 136.03K $ 136.03K Volume (24H) $ 137.22$ 137.22 $ 137.22 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 136.03K$ 136.03K $ 136.03K Circulation Supply 999.71M 999.71M 999.71M Total Supply 999,706,885.947271 999,706,885.947271 999,706,885.947271

The current Market Cap of Litecoin Mascot is $ 136.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 137.22. The circulating supply of LESTER is 999.71M, with a total supply of 999706885.947271. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 136.03K.