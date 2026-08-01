Litebeam Price Today

The live Litebeam (LBM) price today is $ 0, with a 2.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LBM.

Litebeam currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 82,808, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LBM. During the last 24 hours, LBM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00683093, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LBM moved -0.33% in the last hour and +13.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Litebeam (LBM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 82.81K$ 82.81K $ 82.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 82.81K$ 82.81K $ 82.81K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Litebeam is $ 82.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LBM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.81K.