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The live LITAS price today is 0.00553659 USD.LITAS market cap is 61,168 USD. Track real-time LITAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live LITAS price today is 0.00553659 USD.LITAS market cap is 61,168 USD. Track real-time LITAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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LITAS Price (LITAS)

Unlisted

1 LITAS to USD Live Price:

$0.00553659
$0.00553659$0.00553659
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
LITAS (LITAS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:37:32 (UTC+8)

LITAS Price Today

The live LITAS (LITAS) price today is $ 0.00553659, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LITAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00553659 per LITAS.

LITAS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 61,168, with a circulating supply of 11.05M LITAS. During the last 24 hours, LITAS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8234, while the all-time low was $ 0.00549597.

In short-term performance, LITAS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 202.62.

LITAS (LITAS) Market Information

$ 61.17K
$ 61.17K$ 61.17K

$ 202.62
$ 202.62$ 202.62

$ 553.66K
$ 553.66K$ 553.66K

11.05M
11.05M 11.05M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LITAS is $ 61.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 202.62. The circulating supply of LITAS is 11.05M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 553.66K.

LITAS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.8234
$ 0.8234$ 0.8234

$ 0.00549597
$ 0.00549597$ 0.00549597

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

LITAS (LITAS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LITAS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LITAS to USD was $ -0.0027224636.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LITAS to USD was $ -0.0030197635.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LITAS to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0027224636-49.17%
60 Days$ -0.0030197635-54.54%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for LITAS

LITAS (LITAS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LITAS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LITAS (LITAS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LITAS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price LITAS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LITAS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LITAS Price Prediction.

What is LITAS (LITAS)

The LITAS project is a blockchain-based ecosystem focused on bringing real-world asset (RWA) investing and secure digital payments into the hands of everyday users. By combining blockchain transparency with the practicality of centralized tools, LITAS seeks to make investing in tangible assets more accessible and trustworthy—without the overpromises that often come with similar platforms.

Real-World Assets for Everyday Investors At the heart of LITAS is a commitment to democratizing access to RWA investments. Traditionally, investing in real estate, infrastructure projects, or private equity has been reserved for individuals with large amounts of capital or institutional backing. LITAS takes a different approach: by tokenizing these assets, it allows people to invest smaller sums through fractional ownership. For instance, rather than needing tens of thousands of dollars to invest in a commercial property, users can participate with a much smaller amount through blockchain tokens representing a portion of the asset.

These tokenized assets are tied to income-generating projects. What sets LITAS apart is its built-in buyback mechanism—revenue generated from real-world operations helps fund these buybacks, offering a sustainable model rather than speculative inflation.

Crowdfunding Meets Compliance LITAS also features a crowdfunding platform specifically geared toward crypto investors. This system allows users to back projects tied to physical assets while ensuring the legal side is covered. The platform operates within international regulatory frameworks, which is especially important for those wary of the grey zones often associated with DeFi-based crowdfunding. By embedding compliance, LITAS provides an extra layer of safety and legitimacy for both project owners and investors.

Tools That Don’t Require Technical Expertise One of the frequent pain points in crypto is usability. Many platforms expect users to navigate complex wallets, manage multiple tokens, or rely on non-intuitive interfaces. LITAS addresses this with a set of user-friendly tools. For example, its wallet and centralized exchange (CEX) app combines traditional banking features with crypto functionality. This enables users to move between fiat and crypto with ease, track investments, and manage payments—without needing to understand the backend tech.

There’s also a play-to-earn mining game built into the ecosystem. While it sounds niche, it serves a dual purpose: engagement and education. Users can earn tokens while learning how real-time pricing and digital assets work. It’s a way to bring in new users and make the learning curve more manageable.

Built on Proven Experience LITAS is not a new experiment. It already has three years of operational history and profitability, which is notable in a space where many projects fail to gain traction. A startup within the LITAS network achieved over $110,000 in profits and built a user base of 15,000 people in 2024. This venture commits 30% of its revenue to supporting the broader ecosystem, creating a feedback loop that encourages growth and reinvestment.

A $20 million investment commitment from strategic partner Rollman Group post-Token Generation Event (TGE) further reinforces the project’s credibility. Moreover, the team has secured a $200,000 contract with CleevioX, a software development company, to scale product development—a sign that LITAS is investing in real infrastructure, not just community buzz.

Listings and Growth Strategy From a go-to-market perspective, LITAS is being deliberate. Instead of rapid-fire exchange listings, the project has scheduled tier-2 and tier-1 exchange listings every 2–3 months to allow for stable growth and investor confidence. The token, which is EVM-compatible, will see its TGE in July 2025 with a 15% unlock at launch followed by six months of linear vesting—designed to prevent sudden price drops and reward long-term holders.

The project also maintains a conservative supply release model, with only 6.2% of the total token supply sold to the public and no allocations given away via airdrops. This suggests a strong focus on sustainability over aggressive marketing tactics.

In Summary LITAS isn’t promising a revolution. Instead, it’s quietly building a platform where people can access real-world investments, make payments, and interact with digital assets in a safer and more practical way. With growing infrastructure, strategic funding, and working products already in place, it’s a project focused more on substance than flash—and that might be exactly what the blockchain space needs right now.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About LITAS

What is the live price of LITAS?

The current valuation sits at £0.0040804176124831950000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect LITAS?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is LITAS's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of £45080.27224706400000, LITAS stands at rank #5425, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

LITAS recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is LITAS today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between £0E-15 and £0E-15, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence LITAS?

Factors include circulating supply (11048000.0 tokens), adoption trends within Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Payment Solutions, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LITAS

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:37:32 (UTC+8)

LITAS (LITAS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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