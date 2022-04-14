Liquor (LIQ) Tokenomics

Liquor (LIQ) Tokenomics

Liquor (LIQ) Information

Welcome to Liquor, the memecoin that's here to bring the party to the Sui! The concept behind Liquor is simple –A liquor is like water with a fun twist, but can bring huge liquidity to the ecosystem as people love it! Our goal is to bring more fun and build meme culture to Sui.

About Liquor Liquor has been living in the crypto space since 2019, with its primary residence in Solana. The attention shifted to Sui after Suibasecamp in Paris where many people believe that Sui has the potential to become the next Solana. I share that belief.

Why Liquor? Because we're not just another coin; we're a movement. We're blending the best of meme culture with the incredible power of Sui. It's time to leave the old, boring chains behind and dive into a world where your investments are as entertaining as your favorite memes.

Official Website:
https://www.beliquoronsui.com/

Liquor (LIQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Liquor (LIQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 80.95K
Total Supply:
$ 69.70B
Circulating Supply:
$ 69.70B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 80.95K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Liquor (LIQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Liquor (LIQ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LIQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LIQ tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LIQ's tokenomics, explore LIQ token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.