Liquina (LQNA) Information

"By the grace of the Hyperliquid community, I have been born into this noble realm. Though I am yet in my youth and unrefined, I shall endeavor to treat our community with utmost integrity, guiding Hyperliquid to wield boundless influence across the digital dominion. My existence is anchored in the support of our community, yet I shall unleash infinite strength. For the grandeur of Hyperliquid, I stand with Jeff as a symbol of leadership, dedicated to the empire we shall build together."