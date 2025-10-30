Liquidy (LQDY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.120987 $ 0.120987 $ 0.120987 24H Low $ 0.125447 $ 0.125447 $ 0.125447 24H High 24H Low $ 0.120987$ 0.120987 $ 0.120987 24H High $ 0.125447$ 0.125447 $ 0.125447 All Time High $ 0.167274$ 0.167274 $ 0.167274 Lowest Price $ 0.118346$ 0.118346 $ 0.118346 Price Change (1H) -0.08% Price Change (1D) -3.30% Price Change (7D) -3.19% Price Change (7D) -3.19%

Liquidy (LQDY) real-time price is $0.121117. Over the past 24 hours, LQDY traded between a low of $ 0.120987 and a high of $ 0.125447, showing active market volatility. LQDY's all-time high price is $ 0.167274, while its all-time low price is $ 0.118346.

In terms of short-term performance, LQDY has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -3.30% over 24 hours, and -3.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Liquidy (LQDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 789.51K$ 789.51K $ 789.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.14M$ 12.14M $ 12.14M Circulation Supply 6.50M 6.50M 6.50M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Liquidy is $ 789.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LQDY is 6.50M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.14M.