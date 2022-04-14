LiquidScan (LQSCAN) Tokenomics
LiquidScan is the first quality-focused portfolio & launch tracker purpose-built for HyperEVM and the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem. Through a lightning-fast web dashboard and a lightweight Telegram bot, it lets you follow token creators and wallets in real time, surfaces a proprietary confidence score for every deployer, and labels wallets as builder, farmer or sniper. Drill into full buy/sell history straight from LiquidLaunch, inspect live holdings, realized P&L, ROI and win-rate, filter new listings by audited code, liquidity lock and age, and set instant alerts for whale moves, rugs or trend-breaking volume spikes. Smart-contract events are indexed every two seconds, so you always see current price, liquidity, FDV and volume the moment a pair is minted. Whether you’re hunting alpha or protecting capital, LiquidScan condenses the on-chain stats that matter into a single click.
Understanding the tokenomics of LiquidScan (LQSCAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LQSCAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LQSCAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.