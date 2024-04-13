LIQUIDATED (LIQQ) Tokenomics
LIQUIDATED (LIQQ) Information
$LIQQ was started on pump.fun by two degens who got liquidated by an event on April 13th, 2024. Instead of being sad, they turned that meme into a token to celebrate and unite people who experience financial loss in web3. $LIQQ hopes you enjoy the journey as we all ride the waves and do our best to avoid getting LIQQ’d and start getting $LIQQ'd.
Liqq is the little blue, mischievous, and playful mascot of LIQQ Token. He loves licking everything hence why his tongue is always sticking out. Despite the sadness often associated with getting liquidated, he's here to have fun, make people smile, and show everyone that getting liquidated is not the end of the world.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LIQQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LIQQ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
