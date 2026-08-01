Liquid Staked TAO Price Today

The live Liquid Staked TAO (XTAO) price today is $ 196.91, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTAO to USD conversion rate is $ 196.91 per XTAO.

Liquid Staked TAO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 87,595, with a circulating supply of 444.84 XTAO. During the last 24 hours, XTAO traded between $ 196.87 (low) and $ 200.23 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 297.31, while the all-time low was $ 155.05.

In short-term performance, XTAO moved +0.00% in the last hour and -4.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 142.69.

Liquid Staked TAO (XTAO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 87.60K$ 87.60K $ 87.60K Volume (24H) $ 142.69$ 142.69 $ 142.69 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 87.60K$ 87.60K $ 87.60K Circulation Supply 444.84 444.84 444.84 Total Supply 444.8412645047305 444.8412645047305 444.8412645047305

The current Market Cap of Liquid Staked TAO is $ 87.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 142.69. The circulating supply of XTAO is 444.84, with a total supply of 444.8412645047305. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.60K.