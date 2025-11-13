LsSOL is a liquid staking token (LST), a token representing staked SOL plus network staking rewards. When you stake SOL with Liquid Collective you mint LsSOL. Your LsSOL evidences that you own the staked SOL and any staking rewards it earns, minus any fees. LsSOL allows users to participate in SOL staking while also maintaining the ability to use their LsSOL elsewhere in DeFi, or to transfer ownership of their staked tokens by transferring their LsSOL.